Here's why Akshay Kumar called Kapil Sharma 'bewafa, dhokebaaz'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently called comedian Kapil Sharma "bewafa" on the sets of the latter's show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

This comes days after several reports suggested an alleged rift between Akshay and Kapil.

However, putting a rest to all the rumours, Akshay recently visited Kapil's show to promote his upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey'. The actor also shared a video from the sets wherein he can be seen calling Kapil 'bewafa' (unfaithful).

In the video, Akshay says that a lot of people in our lives are 'bewafa'. He then says that the person can also be a friend or a host, pointing at Kapil.

Kapil too joins in the banter and pointing at Akshay says that seniors can be disloyal as well. The actor then goes on to say that the 'bewafa' person in his life is none other than Kapil Sharma, leaving the host tongue-tied.

Both of them then promoted Akshay's song 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' from 'Bachchhan Paandey' and asked the audiences to make videos using the same.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Bewafa…yane dhokebaaz. Sabki life mein hota hai. Abhi meri life mein hai @kapilsharma . Aur aapki?"

For the uninitiated, reports had suggested that Akshay was upset with Kapil over leaking a deleted segment from one of the episodes wherein the host mocked the actor over his interview with PM Narendra Modi.

However, Kapil had later clarified that there was just a minor misunderstanding and that all was well between them.

On Wednesday, Akshay was seen arriving on the sets of TKSS along with co-stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and director Farhad Samji.

'Bachchhan Paandey' is slated to hit the silver screens on March 18 on the occasion of Holi.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 05:39 PM IST