Here’s why Aditi Rao Hydari reminds everyone of Gayatri Devi, the third Maharani consort of Jaipur

A charismatic performer, Aditi Rao Hydari has been known for her grace and poise when it comes to her sartorial choices. Now, with her much-anticipated period drama Jubilee, she is set to embody a 40s avatar in a unique amalgamation of stories that made Bollywood what it is today.

During the announcement event, Aditi Rao Hydari donned a retro-style black saree that brought out the best of her elegance. The definition of class, her look from the evening was reminiscent of Gayatri Devi, the third Maharani consort of Jaipur.

A source revealed, “Aditi’s phone has been ringing off the hook about how much everyone loved her look from the event. Everyone’s been telling her that she looked so similar to Gayatri Devi!”

Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Wamiqa Gabi. Written by screenwriter Atul Sabharwal, Jubilee has been set against the backdrop of a newly independent India. Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see what Aditi has in store for them with this intriguing web series…

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:12 PM IST