Here's what Janhvi Kapoor did while spending '40 hours in Rajasthan'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor treated her fans and followers on social media by sharing a few glimpses from her time spent in Rajasthan.

Captioned as, “40 hrs in Rajasthan,” Janhvi posted a series of pictures that show her enjoying a folk performance, exploring a palace, gorging on authentic cuisine, and more.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Her other upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

Janhvi has also wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie 'Milli'. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.

She also has Dharma Productions' next 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. The film which will soon go into production, will be helmed by 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' director Sharan Sharma and is slated to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:43 AM IST