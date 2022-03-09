Here's what connects Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's morphed wedding pic with Varun Dhawan

Days after actress Sonakshi Sinha reacted to a viral photo of hers and ‘Dabangg’ co-star Salman Khan’s alleged wedding, another morphed photo of the actors is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the photoshopped photo, the faces of the two actors have been superimposed over those of Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal.

The original picture is of Varun and Natasha, who married in an intimate ceremony in January 2021.

Take a look at the orginal photo:

In the first photo that had gone viral, Sonakshi was seen decked up in a bridal avatar with vermillion on her forehead. Reacting to the picture, Sonakshi had commented, "Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture."

Back in January, the actress who knows how to 'khamosh' marriage questions with her witty responses, replied to one during an 'Ask me a question' session on Instagram. A user asked "Mam everyone is getting married when will u get married?" To this she replied with a sarcastic expression, stating, "Everyone is also getting COVID? Should I get that too??"

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in 'Double XL' with Huma Qureshi. The upcoming social comedy is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani.

She will also be seen in 'Kakuda' with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. 'Kakuda' is a horror-comedy and marks the Hindi directorial debut of Aditya Sarpotdar, the man behind critically acclaimed Marathi films like - 'Classmates', 'Mauli' and 'Faster Fene'.

