Here's what Alia Bhatt's veil had written on it on her wedding day with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood A-listers Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday, not in a big fat Indian wedding spangled with tinsel as many would have imagined but at their Bandra apartment with just family and close friends in attendance.

Bhatt, 29, posted a series of loved-up pictures with Ranbir, 39, on Instagram post the wedding to announce that they had tied the knot in their balcony after dating for five years.

Alia and Ranbir matched the colour of their wedding outfits in ivory, styled by Bollywood's go-to wedding designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

According to the Instagram page of the brand 'Sabyasachi', Alia wore a hand dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered hand-woven tissue veil. The bride paired the trousseau with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery, which featured uncut diamonds and hand strung pearls.

Ranbir wore an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery, the note on the brand's page further stated. The killangi by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featured uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls and a multistrand pearl necklace.

Now, as per a popular Instagram account, Diet Sabya, Alia’s wedding veil was customised as a tribute to her special day. The words, 'The fourteenth of April 2022,' were handwoven in the fabric.

Meanwhile, Alia’s bridal jewellery had a connection to her husband Ranbir. She wore a gold chain mangalsutra with an infinity design and a tear drop diamond. Her kaleeras designed by Mrinalini Chandra featured stars, clouds and bird trinkets in gold, while her giant engagement ring featured a mammoth diamond.

For those unversed, Ranbir’s lucky number is 8 which and has a deep attachment with the infinity sign.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

