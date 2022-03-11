Here's how Maniesh Paul made Madhuri Dixit Nene fall off her chair; watch video

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Maniesh Paul worked together years ago for 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. While the actress judged the dance reality show, Maniesh hosted it.

Known to be an ardent admirer of the timeless beauty, Maniesh expressed his fondness for Madhuri Dixit with an Instagram reel, to which the actress promptly responded.

Maniesh recorded an instance watching Madhuri Dixit's recent show, leaving the internet in splits. Featuring Manav Kaul as Manish Khanna, the scene depicted in Paul's reel features Madhuri Dixit addressing 'Manish' in the show with a blushing smile.

Fluttering with joy in a comical manner, Maniesh Paul shared a video saying, "My excitement when @madhuridixitnene ma'am takes my name hahahahaha".

The actress also responded to the post with a comment saying, "Ishhh ❤️ too funny, Maniesh. Fell out of my chair laughing 😂 #Palluprem."

Madhuri Dixit Nene reminisced the time on the set of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' with a simple hashtag as Maniesh would often cling on to her pallu holding it like an admirer.

With a long list of shows to his credit, Maniesh has hosted successful reality show on Indian television including several seasons of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'Indian Idol', 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', and the recently wrapped 'India's Best Dancer'.

Maniesh is currently shooting for 'Smart Jodi' and is also gearing for his theatrical release with Dharma Productions' 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor amongst others.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 07:37 PM IST