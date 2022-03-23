'Her dad doesn’t mind': Chunky Panday hits back at those trolling Ananya for her bold outfit

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently turned heads with her bold sartorial choice at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday party.

Ananya wore a sheer black outfit with a black bodysuit that accentuated her svelte figure.

However, the star kid was brutally trolled over the ‘vulgarity’ of the couture.

Now, doting dad Chunky Panday has a befitting reply to those coming at his baby girl.

Chunky told Hindustan Times, “We, as parents, have never told her what to wear and what not to. We brought up both of our daughters quite well and they are very sensible."

“I’m sure they can wear anything and carry them off without looking vulgar. And if her dad doesn’t mind, then I don’t think anyone else should mind,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has started shooting for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

For the unversed, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is a digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. The movie is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti. The new age drama by Excel Entertainment is scheduled to release in 2023.

Ananya will also be seen in ‘Liger’ which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, along with former world champion boxer Mike Tyson. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Besides that, renowned designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock will bring the curtains down on the 2022 edition of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week along with Ananya Pandey as the showstopper.

The fashion gala, which was held in a hybrid format for the last two editions amid COVID-19 pandemic, is being hosted in the physical form for the very first time in New Delhi keeping in mind safety measures and regulations.

The fashion week is a collaboration between LFW - jointly organised by Lakme & RISE Worldwide- and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). It will run from March 23 to 27.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:36 AM IST