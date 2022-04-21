'Hello Charlie' actress Elnaaz Norouzi starts script reading sessions for new project

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi's film 'Hello Charlie' has completed one year. The actress shared some special memories from the shoot of the film.

Elnaaz posted stories on her Instagram and shared some interesting anecdotes. But the most interesting one for us was that of an important skill she had to learn for the film.

Before shooting for 'Hello Charlie', the actress had to learn how to change the heavy punctured tyre of a truck.

Talking about the same, Elnaaz says, 'Hello Charlie was quite special, shooting with a gorilla entirely on the roads in that heat and having to learn these kinds of skills was a lot of fun. My dad taught me everything about cars early on as a child so I knew how to change a tyre but never that if a truck. I love learning new skills and I was told I could have help for that scene on set but I wanted to do it on my own :)

Well, Elnaaz surely has ruled hearts in the entertainment circuit, now that this gorgeous actress is back in the bay, she has already started reading scripts for a new project, and we shall have great news from her soon.

She will next be seen in the second season of 'Tehran' and in 'Sangeen' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 05:57 PM IST