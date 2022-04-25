'He would get us all to strip and check us': Kangana Ranaut reveals she was inappropriately touched as a child

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently hosting an OTT reality show, recalled the time she was inappropriately touched as a child. The ‘Queen’ actor said that many kids go through such horrifying experiences but having a conversation on the same on public platforms is avoided.

She recalled, “I was a child and a young boy from our town used to inappropriately touch me. At the time, I did not know what it meant, no matter how protective your family is, all kids go through this."

“You are made to feel guilty for it. This is a huge crisis for kids in our society. To tell them the difference between good and bad touch may not be enough. It becomes such a huge crisis. Kids are psychologically traumatised and scarred for life. They face such endless troubles in life. This guy was three to four years elder than me, perhaps he was exploring his sexuality. He would call us, get us all to strip and check us. We would not understand it at the time,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will next be seen in 'Dhaakad' directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. The film features Kangana Ranaut as a badass spy, acing her action skills while combating enemies and beating them at their own game. The actress dons different avatars as she goes about busting a major racket and kicking up a storm. It is slated to release on May 20, 2022.

She will soon be seen in movies including 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Kangana is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 08:41 AM IST