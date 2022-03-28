Gullak 3: 'Harsh Mayar and I have bonded like brothers in real life as well', says Vaibhav Raj Gupta

The third season of the heartwarming show 'Gullak' is back and is set to disarm fans all over the country again. Replete with realistic tales about the Mishra family set on the backdrop of a small North Indian town, the show has found resonance among viewers of all age groups because of its relatable storytelling technique.

Santosh and Shanti Mishra, along with their children Annu and Aman, are returning with a much-anticipated third season.

Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who plays Anand Mishra (Annu), the elder son of Shanti Mishra (Geetanjali Kulkarni) and Santosh Mishra (Jameel Khan), loves stepping into his character’s shoes. “I immediately related to my character. It has been such a wonderful outing. The role was easy for me because I am the same way with my parents and brother back in my hometown. I have formed a beautifully close bond with my screen brother Aman. Harsh and I are brothers off the screen as well.”

Elaborating on his budding friendship with Harsh, he said, "I formed a relatively deep tie with Harsh. After a point, he became my younger brother in real life as well. We love pulling each other’s legs and getting into all kinds of mischief between shots. Our on-screen parents were irritated with our antics too. We had a blast.”

While talking about his experience of shooting 'Gullak 3', he said, “Season 3 is very special to all of us because it had some moments that made us all emotional and closer to the show. I’m so excited for the viewers to watch it because we are sure this season is going to hit.”

Created by Shreyansh Pandey, directed by Palash Vaswani, produced by Arunabh Kumar, and written by Durgesh Singh, 'Gullak' season 3 is a TVF creation. Starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar amongst others, the third season will premiere on SonyLIV on April 7, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 02:47 PM IST