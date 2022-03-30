'Great to have a role model like you': Kangana Ranaut is all praise for 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all praise for ‘RRR’ filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The ‘Queen’ star took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for the director who is garnering praise for his recent magnum opus starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Kangana posted on her Instagram stories stating, “S.S Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever. He has never ever given an unsuccessful film. Yet the best thing about him not his success but his humility as an artist, sadagi (simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you sir. Sincerely your fan.”

She concluded the post saying that she will be watching ‘RRR’ with her family.

In just three days of its release, 'RRR' crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide gross box office collection.

The magnum opus also became India's biggest-ever opener with Rs 223 crore worldwide, after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Meanwhile on work front, Kangana has an interesting lineup of films in her kitty that includes 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', 'Emergency', 'Sita', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda'.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 02:00 PM IST