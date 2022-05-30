e-Paper Get App

'Gray' hopes to spark conversation around importance of consent, says Shreya Dhanwanthary

'Gray' is a powerful story which has sparked conversations around the importance of consent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
PM

Shreya Dhanwanthary-starrer short film 'Gray' has been receiving a great response from the critics, and audiences, alike. The thought-provoking story revolves around a young girl, Naina (Shreya Dhanwanthary), who goes through an uncomfortable experience of battling between consent and friendship. She seeks therapy and eventually reaches a level of clarity that frees her from all her inhibitions and self-doubt.

Speaking on the short film, Shreya says, “There is something about the story that has made us wonder and learn something new. Through this film we hope to spark a conversation, a debate and talk about what consent means. Examining the situations that people probably may have been in and the idea that we can push the needle in some way was something which was important.”

'Gray' is a powerful story which has sparked conversations around the importance of consent. Directed by Sakshi Gurnani, the short film features popular actors Dia Mirza and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles, 'Gray' is now streaming on Amazon miniTV.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywood'Gray' hopes to spark conversation around importance of consent, says Shreya Dhanwanthary

RECENT STORIES

Assam: Man accused of torching police station dies 'fleeing custody'

Assam: Man accused of torching police station dies 'fleeing custody'

Sidhu Moose Wala's father demands probe into his son's murder

Sidhu Moose Wala's father demands probe into his son's murder

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees over 138 new cases of Covid in six days

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees over 138 new cases of Covid in six days

Thane: Two container trucks overturned at Ghodbunder Road

Thane: Two container trucks overturned at Ghodbunder Road

Western Railway's recruitment cell invites applications for apprentices posts

Western Railway's recruitment cell invites applications for apprentices posts