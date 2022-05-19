Gray: Dia Mirza and Shreya Dhanwanthary highlight the importance of ‘consent’ in upcoming short film

Consent is important, but very often people fail to understand when and where the line must be drawn. 'Gray', an upcoming short film, attempts at addressing this dilemma.

Starring actors Dia Mirza and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles, the thought-provoking drama is based on the life of a young woman, Naina, who goes through a tumultuous time after an uncomfortable experience changes her life. The plot is centred around the struggle one faces whilst differentiating between consent and friendship, and more often than not, it ends in one blaming themselves. Produced by Yuvaa Originals, 'Gray' is written and directed by Sakshi Gurnani.

“We know about consent, talk about it, but how well do we understand or implement, is the real question. We are proud to bring this meaningful story to our library of award-winning short film,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

“'Gray', a story by Puneet Ruparel and Sakshi Gurnani, and directed by Sakshi, is a powerful story about consent, a topic that should be 'black' and 'white' but is often dragged into the 'gray', because we refuse to learn the meaning of 'No'. We hope that the film helps clearly define the meaning of consent for everyone who watches it,” said Nikhil Taneja, co-founder and CEO, Yuvaa Originals.

'Gray' premieres on Amazon miniTV on May 20.

