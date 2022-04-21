Govinda's nephew Vinay Anand to make his Bollywood comeback with horror film 'Makaan'

Bollywood superstar Govinda's nephew Vinay Anand, who has worked in films like 'Aamdani Aathani Kharcha Rupaiya', 'Lo Mai Aagaya', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaar Kiya', has announced his next horror-suspense movie 'Makaan'.

The film stars Vinay Anand, Manmeet Kaur, Virajini Anand, Govind Khatri, Raman Khatri, Yatin Karyekar and Jyoti Anand.

Vinay Anand is excited as this is his comeback in Bollywood after several years. He said, “I'm very happy after years again I'm making my comeback in Bollywood. Now I'm focusing on my action and good script. Makaan will be a my comeback film. This movie has all the flavours and elements which make this perfect for my comeback. I'm sure people will definately see a better version of me in a new avatar and they will shower me with their love and blessings."

'Makaan' has been produced by Jyoti Anand under the banner of Vinnayranandh Entertainment Private Limited and is directed by Sumeet Naval. The music and background score is by Monty Sharma. The film was shot in Himachal Pradesh and will hit the theatres this year.

