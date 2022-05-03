'Got away with few stitches': Tanushree Dutta meets with 'freak' accident during temple visit

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta met with a car accident recently while she was on her way to a temple.

She also informed that she had to get her wounds stitched up.

The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle to share the update with her fans.

"Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan..Freak accident on my way to temple...brake fail crash.. . Got away with just a few stitches...Jai Shree Mahakaal!" she wrote.

Along with the update, she also shared a few pictures of herself at the temple, in which she can be seen dressed up in a pretty salwar suit.

Not just that, but she also posted a picture of her leg, showing the injuries that she suffered due to the accident.

On the work front, Tanushree marked her Bollywood debut in the year 2005 with the film 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', opposite Emraan Hashmi. Until 2010, she was a part of a number of hit films including 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Dhol' and 'Speed'.

However, her stint in Bollywood ended unexpectedly after the actress quit showbiz and moved to the US. In 2018, she had accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2009.

In 2020, She hinted at a Bollywood comeback claiming that she is in talks with several filmmakers and said that she wants to take up strong women-centric roles.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 03:41 PM IST