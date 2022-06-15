e-Paper Get App

'Ghoomer' First Look Out: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher look intense in latest still

'Ghoomer' is being directed by R Balki.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
The first look of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher from their upcoming film 'Ghoomer' was dropped today.

The still features the actress in an intense expression, standing next to Abhishek Bachchan who plays the role of her coach in the film.

In the film, Saiyami will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer alongside her 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' co-star, Abhishek.

Interestingly, Saiyami has even played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra. The actress made it to the national team selection, but she opted for badminton state championships instead.

Meanwhile, 'Ghoomer' is being directed by R Balki and also stars Shabana Azmi in a significant role.

Saiyami is also a part of Tahira Kashyap’s upcoming movie 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' and Ashiwny Iyer Tiwary’s 'Faadu'.

