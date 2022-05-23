Genelia Deshmukh and Vishnu Manchu recreate their famous 'Dhee' pose - see photo

Actors Genelia Deshmukh and Vishnu Manchu recently reunited after nearly 15 years. Taking to his social media account, Vishnu shared an adorable picture with his 'Dhee' co-star Genelia.

'Dhee' was a Telugu action comedy film directed by Srinu Vytla. It was released in 2007.

Upon their reunion, the co-stars recreated their famous pose. Vishnu captioned the picture, "My Tinker bell and me. Nothing has changed since we met Genelia. Powerful Bond, forever."

The photo has gone viral and fans have flooded the actor's comment section with praises for their adorable chemistry in the movie 'Dhee'. Several fans are also hoping for a sequel to the super hit movie.

Netizens truly can't get over the cuteness of both the actors and their bond.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishnu is currently shooting his Pan-India next with Sunny Leone and Payal Rajput.

On the other hand, Genelia will be seen in the Marathi film 'Ved'. She will also be seen with husband Riteish Deshmukh in 'Mister Mummy'.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:21 PM IST