Geeta Basra lauds Virat Kohli for having Anushka Sharma next to him during 100th Test felicitation

On the occasion of women's day, Bollywood actress Geeta Basra opened up on the challenges she had to face in the film industry only because she is a woman.

In an interaction with Bollywood Life, Geeta revealed that she has lost films in the past only because she was dating someone.

For the unversed, Geeta is the wife of cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

She said that while things have changed now, it was different back in 2006 when she was an active part of Bollywood.

She went on to say that it was hard for her to believe that she lost a project because of her relationship status and wondered how does a woman's personal life affect her professional commitments.

She also said that the same rule was not applicable to the male actors and this was something that she was not okay with.

Geeta shared that she was questioned about how will she work post her marriage with Harbhajan Singh.

Geeta also reacted on people blaming Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's poor performance in the game. She said that being a cricketer's wife herself, she does not understand what does Anushka has to do with Virat's performance on the field.

Referring to Anushka standing next to Virat when the former skipper was felicitated on his 100th Test match, Geeta said that she was really happy to see the pictures, as it was the first time a cricketer's wife was next to her husband when he was being honoured on field.

She also lauded Virat for having Anushka next to him and said that he was changing the rules and that cricketers too can hold their families important.

Geeta marked her Bollywood debut in 2006 with the film 'Dil Diya Hai'. She has also been a part of films like 'The Train', 'Zila Ghaziabad', and 'Mr Joe B Carvalho'.

She tied the knot with Harbhajan Singh on October 29, 2015, and the couple have a daughter and son.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:51 AM IST