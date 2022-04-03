Gauri Khan is all praise for close friend Farah Khan: 'Love her cinema and her humour'

Interior designer Gauri Khan has penned a heartfelt post for her close friend and choreographer Farah Khan.
On Sunday, Gauri took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures with Farah. One of the images features Farah holding Gauri from behind.
Describing the particular moment, Gauri captioned the post as, "Never a dull moment hanging with Farah... Love her cinema and her humour." Farah and Gauri's pictures have garnered several likes and comments.
"Adorable pictures," a netizen commented. "Friends forever," another one wrote.
Reportedly, Gauri and Farah have collaborated for a new show.
