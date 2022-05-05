Gaurav Arora undergoes epic physical transformation for his upcoming show - see photos

Gaurav Arora, who shot to fame with the web-series 'Asur', is all set to impress yet again with the new season of his new web series.

The actor and celebrated model went all out to get under the skin of his characters, including a shocking body transformation for his roles in the shows.

Gaurav first piled on the pounds for ‘Asur’ and then shed it down to a chiselled physique for his role in his upcoming show.

While hitting the gym with a vengeance and being passionate about fitness is in the actor’s blood given that he is one of the country’s biggest and most successful models, what made it challenging for Gaurav was the fact that he suffered several injuries through this transformative journey.

Says Gaurav Arora, “This was a crazy transformation for me. I’ve always been a fitness enthusiast and to gain that weight for Asur really took its toll on me. Through this journey of gaining and then shedding the pounds for ‘Aadha Ishq’, I also suffered two slip discs and three ligament tears which made it even more challenging. But as they say the show must go on and I powered through it.”

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:38 PM IST