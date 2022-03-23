Gauahar Khan reveals a producer once told her ‘Tumhe kya lagta hai tum Madhuri Dixit ho?’

Model-turned-actress Gauahar Khan has managed to find her fan base in every section of the audience.

Be it the regular followers of TV reality shows like 'Bigg Boss', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi', or making her sensational screen presence felt in the song 'Chokra Jawaan', 'Jhallah Wallah' as part of the film 'Ishaqzaade', or sharing screen space with Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Vidya Balan in films like 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year', 'Begum Jaan' and recently in the web series 'Tandav' and the film '14 Phere' - Gauahar has done it all.

However, way before Gauahar garnered fame in the entertainment industry, she, like any other outsider trying their luck in Bollywood, had sour experiences with producers.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Khan recalled “I’ve had people who’ve said to me, ‘You really think that koi producer tumhe welcome karega aur bolega tumhe leke picture banata hoon?’, ‘Tumhe kya lagta hai tum Madhuri Dixit ho?’”

She also mentioned that a National-award winning film producer took her personal information such as date of birth to show his pandit. Gauahar stated that the producer told her ‘You’ll never make it in the industry, you’ll never become an actress. Even if you do, you’ll only do shady and sidey roles’.

Gauahar was last seen in the web series 'Bestseller', a psychological thriller, which features actors such as Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in prominent roles.

Produced by Siddharth Malhotra's Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, 'Bestseller' streams on Prime Video.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:20 AM IST