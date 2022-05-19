Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu Sharma’s family entertainer ‘Thai Massage' to release on Aug 26

This August, Imtiaz Ali brings to you the coming-of-age of a seventy-year-old man in a slice of life family entertainer, 'Thai Massage'.

Set in Ujjain and Thailand, 'Thai Massage' is a heartwarming tale of a traditional man in the dusk of his life facing erectile dysfunction. It will release in cinemas on 26th August 2022.

Advertisement

Written and directed by three-time national award winner, Mangesh Hadawale, 'Thai Massage' stars the prolific Gajraj Rao, known for many memorable performances along with Divyenndu Sharma who has worked his way into the audience's heart with each character he has brought to life.

Others in the cast include Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment present 'Thai Massage' A Window Seat Films production by Imtiaz Ali.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:24 AM IST