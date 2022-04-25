Gadar 2: Second shoot schedule of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film wrapped up in Lucknow

Director Anil Sharma’s iconic period drama 'Gadar 2' has wrapped its second shoot schedule in Lucknow.

The team has nearly completed 80 percent of the shoot and the next schedule will begin in the month of June 2022.

Helmed by director-producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.

The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas in the year 2022.

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' was one of the biggest hits of 2001 and is still a moment in cinema that no one will forget.

The film stands tall even today and has a strong recall value.

The first film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late actor Amrish Puri was also a part of the first installment.

