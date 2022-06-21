'Fukrey 3' wrap-up: Director Mrighdeep Lamba shares a thankful note for the team

With its amazing comic timing and extraordinary story, 'Fukrey' is one of the most popular franchises of this era. While the first and the second part has already ruled the hearts of the masses, the director brings up good news about the wrap up the shoot of its third part.

Recently the director Mrighdeep Lamba took to his social media and shared a post mentioning the wrap-up of 'Fukrey 3' while he added a picture of cake to mark the celebration. He further added a thankful note in the caption - "It's a WRAP #fukrey3 Thank you #teamfukrey3🙏🏼🤗 You guys were awesome. Each and every one of you💪 fuk fuk fuk fuk Will miss shoot madness for sure OK bye"

While announcing the same, the production house, Excel Entertainment also added a note to their social media, saying - "It's time to wrap #Fukrey3. Raising our campa bottles up for a toast."

‘Fukrey 3’ stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.