From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, couples who will celebrate their first Holi post marriage

In the past one year, several celebrities in the B-Town as well as the television world took the plunge with their partners.

A number of star couples will be celebrating their first Holi together post marriage this year.

Here's a look at couples who will enjoy their first Holi this time after getting hitched:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 in a grand yet intimate ceremony. This will be the first year that they will celebrate the festival of colours with each other as a married couple.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Advertisement

Farhan Akhar and Shibani Dandekar got married in the presence of their close friends and family members on February 19. They will bring in their first Holi together as husband and wife this year.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got hitched in November 2021. Even though the couple has been together for many years, this will be their first Holi post their wedding.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

'A Thursday' actress Yami Gautam will also be celebrating her first Holi with Aditya Dhar as his wife. The couple got married on June 4, 2021.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Advertisement

Ankita married businessman Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021, and this will be their first Holi together. The couple is also set to throw a lavish Holi bash for their friends in the industry.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

After dating for three years, Mouni Roy and Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar got married in traditional Malayalam and Bengali ceremonies on January 27, 2022.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

Sonam Kapoor's younger sister Rhea got married to her partner of 12 years, Karan Boolani, in 2021. Their wedding was an intimate affair.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 06:05 PM IST