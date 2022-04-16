From special performance by the Kapoors to eating French fries, a sneak peek into Alia-Ranbir's Mehendi ceremony

Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony on Wednesday was as much a special affair as it was an intimate one. Days after her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, the 'Raazi' actress offered a sneak peek into her pre-wedding festivities.

Revealing all that went down on the day she was to apply henna on her hands, Alia shared a series of pictures and wrote, “The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!”

The pictures show a special performance by the Kapoor clan, Ranbir holding a picture of his late father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Alia’s bridesmaids, and more adorable moments with family and friends.

As per media reports, timeless Punjabi chartbuster 'Mera Laung Gavacha', the Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum classic 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' and 'Dilbaro' ('Raazi' 2018), which features Alia and her mother Soni Razdan, are some of the songs that were a part of the playlist at Alia's mehendi.

The wedding was an intimate affair held at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu, and was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11:37 AM IST