e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

From Sidharth Malhotra to Varun Dhawan, B-town's sexy men turn up the heat at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash

Renowned DJ Khushi arrived in Mumbai with his band Ibiza Monkey Business to perform live at this glamorous venue.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

It was a star-studded affair as most of Bollywood arrived at the Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday party on Friday.

However, the men of Bollywood decided to turn up the heat this time around with their classy attire as they posed for the shutterbugs.

The lot included Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Dhairya Karwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Abhimanyu Dasani among others.

Check out the pictures below.

Aryan Khan
Vicky Kaushal
Advertisement
Abhimanyu Dasani
Arjun Kapoor
Varun Dhawan
Advertisement
Aadar Jain
Bobby Deol
Dhairya Karwa
Advertisement
Sidharth Malhotra
Ishaan Khatter
Manish Malhotra
Vijay Deverakonda
Karan Johar

Karan Johar | Photos by Viral Bhayani

As per reports, the bash was held at a plush hotel in Mumbai. Exquisite invites were specially designed by Karan Johar and Harsha Khilachand.

Also, noted set designer Amrita Mahal, who is known for designing the sets of several Dharma films including 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Brahmastra', designed the theme.

Renowned DJ Khushi arrived in Mumbai with his band Ibiza Monkey Business to perform live at this glamorous venue.

Both Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have together worked on blockbuster films under the Dharma Productions banner.

ALSO READ

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, B-town's hottest divas sizzle at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, B-town's hottest divas sizzle at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash
Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 09:24 AM IST