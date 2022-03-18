From Sidharth Malhotra to Varun Dhawan, B-town's sexy men turn up the heat at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash

It was a star-studded affair as most of Bollywood arrived at the Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday party on Friday.

However, the men of Bollywood decided to turn up the heat this time around with their classy attire as they posed for the shutterbugs.

The lot included Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Dhairya Karwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Abhimanyu Dasani among others.

Karan Johar | Photos by Viral Bhayani

As per reports, the bash was held at a plush hotel in Mumbai. Exquisite invites were specially designed by Karan Johar and Harsha Khilachand.

Also, noted set designer Amrita Mahal, who is known for designing the sets of several Dharma films including 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Brahmastra', designed the theme.

Renowned DJ Khushi arrived in Mumbai with his band Ibiza Monkey Business to perform live at this glamorous venue.

Both Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have together worked on blockbuster films under the Dharma Productions banner.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 09:24 AM IST