From 'Samrat Prithviraj' to 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', upcoming movies to watch in June 2022

After a successful run for Bollywood in May, the audiences are all set to be tempted back to the theatres in June as well, with a slew of new films gearing up for release.

The film industry and the theatre business is finally coming back on track after facing several hurdles in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of interesting films are lined up for the coming month. Here are the list of movies releasing in June 2022:

Samrat Prithviraj

'Samrat Prithviraj' tells the tale of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Release Date: June 3, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood

Director: Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Major

'Major' is based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Celebrating the spirit of the national hero beyond the tragic death in the Mumbai attacks, the film offers a deeper insight into his relationships with family and most importantly the nation.

Release Date: June 3, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj

Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Janhit Mein Jaari

The film encompasses the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance.

Release Date: June 10, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anud Singh

Director: Jai Basantu Singh

Jurassic World Dominion

The future of mankind hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs co-exist, four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar.

Release Date: June 10, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Jugjugg Jeeyo

A story set in the heart of Patiala and much like the city, it's full of love and laughter, colour and drama. The story is all about family and its values, unresolved yearnings and unexpected reconciliations.

Release Date: June 24, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli

Director: Raj Mehta