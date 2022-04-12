From 'Kabira' to 'Dilbaro', Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's film songs make for an ideal wedding playlist

Actress Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Several media reports suggest that the couple will get married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

While the preparations for Alia and Ranbir's wedding are going on in full swing, the actors have not made the official announcement yet.

Over the years, Alia has been a part of several successful movies and most of her film songs are catchy and perfect for wedding festivities.

Cocktail Party

Saturday Saturday

Tamma Tamma

Hook Up Song

Badtameez Dil

Bachelorette Party

Let's Naacho

Gulaabo

Kar Gayi Chull

Bachana Ae Haseeno

Haldi

Mann Mast Magan

Cutie Pie

Subhanallah

Sangeet

Radha

Disco Deewane

Iski Uski

Ghar More Pardesiya

Aashiq Surrender Hua

Dilli Wali Girlfriend

Wedding Day

Dilbaro

Kabira

Ullam Paadum

