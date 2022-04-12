From 'Kabira' to 'Dilbaro', Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's film songs make for an ideal wedding playlist

Actress Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Several media reports suggest that the couple will get married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.
While the preparations for Alia and Ranbir's wedding are going on in full swing, the actors have not made the official announcement yet.
Over the years, Alia has been a part of several successful movies and most of her film songs are catchy and perfect for wedding festivities.
Cocktail Party
Saturday Saturday
Tamma Tamma
Hook Up Song
Badtameez Dil
Bachelorette Party
Let's Naacho
Gulaabo
Kar Gayi Chull
Bachana Ae Haseeno
Haldi
Mann Mast Magan
Cutie Pie
Subhanallah
Sangeet
Radha
Disco Deewane
Iski Uski
Ghar More Pardesiya
Aashiq Surrender Hua
Dilli Wali Girlfriend
Wedding Day
Dilbaro
Kabira
Ullam Paadum