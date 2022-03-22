From 'Attack' to 'Runway 34', upcoming movies to watch in April 2022

After a successful run for Bollywood in March, the audiences are all set to be tempted back to the theatres in April as well, with a slew of new films gearing up for release.

The film industry and the theatre business is finally coming back on track after facing several hurdles in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of interesting films are lined up for the coming month. Here are the list of movies releasing in April 2022:

1) Attack

'Attack' is a complex drama with element of sci-fi and an answer to how India deals with terrorism with a sneak peak into the future of warfare.

Release Date: 1st April, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: John Abraham, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez

Director: Lakshya Raj Anand

2) Dasvi

'Dasvi' is a social comedy which revolves around the life of a powerful man, who hits a roadblock when a police officer is out to find the truth.

Release Date: 7th April, 2022

Release Platform: Netflix

Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur

Director: Tushar Jalota

3) Jersey

'Jersey' follows the story of a former cricketer who returns to the game for his son's wish of a jersey. The film is the official Hindi remake of National Award-winning Telugu film by the same name.

Release Date: 14th April, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur

Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

4) KGF Chapter 2

'KGF Chapter 2' is a mega canvas period action-entertainer and is a sequel to the superhit 'KGF'.

Release Date: 14th April, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon

Director: Prashanth Neel

5) Runway 34

'Runway 34' revolves around the workings of the aviation industry, is inspired by a real-life 2015 incident that happened in India.

Release Date: 29th April, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh

Director: Ajay Devgn

6) Heropanti 2

'Heropanti 2' presents a high voltage tale of action and romance. It is the second film in the 'Heropanti' franchise, which has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Release Date: 29th April, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director: Ahmed Khan

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:59 PM IST