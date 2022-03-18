From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, B-town's hottest divas sizzle at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash

It was a star-studded affair as most of Bollywood arrived at the Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday party on Friday.

These included Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Navya Naveli Nanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Katrina Kaif among others.

Check out their pictures below.

Katrina Kaif | Photos by Viral Bhayani

As per reports, the bash was held at a plush hotel in Mumbai. Exquisite invites were specially designed by Karan Johar and Harsha Khilachand.

Also, noted set designer Amrita Mahal, who is known for designing the sets of several Dharma films including 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Brahmastra', designed the theme.

Renowned DJ Khushi arrived in Mumbai with his band Ibiza Monkey Business to perform live at this glamorous venue.

Both Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have together worked on blockbuster films under the Dharma Productions banner.

