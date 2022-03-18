e-Paper Get App
Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, B-town's hottest divas sizzle at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash

FPJ Web Desk
It was a star-studded affair as most of Bollywood arrived at the Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday party on Friday.

These included Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Navya Naveli Nanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Katrina Kaif among others.

Check out their pictures below.

Alia Bhatt
Tara Sutaria
Kajol
Janhvi Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor
Ananya Panday
Madhuri Dixit
Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani
Mrunal Thakur
Navya Naveli Nanda, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Gauri Khan
Sharvari Wagh
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif | Photos by Viral Bhayani

As per reports, the bash was held at a plush hotel in Mumbai. Exquisite invites were specially designed by Karan Johar and Harsha Khilachand.

Also, noted set designer Amrita Mahal, who is known for designing the sets of several Dharma films including 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Brahmastra', designed the theme.

Renowned DJ Khushi arrived in Mumbai with his band Ibiza Monkey Business to perform live at this glamorous venue.

Both Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have together worked on blockbuster films under the Dharma Productions banner.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:39 AM IST