Flashback Friday: Why is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing 'sindoor' in this picture from 2001?

Bollywood choreographer turned director Farah Khan, recently took to Instagram and shared a ‘Flashback Friday’ post for her fans.

The rare picture included Karan Johar, Sajid Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Rani Mukerji, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

She captioned it as, “#flashbackfriday .. housewarming 2001 at the first home I bought.. p.s- @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb had cm straight frm devdas shoot thus the sindoor 😄 n rare pic of @karanjohar in non designer clothes 😜 @faroutakhtar @aslisajidkhan #ranimukherjee

For those unversed, Aishwarya married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. They have a daughter Aaradhya, who was born in 2011.

Karan Johar reacted to the picture and commented, “Oh my god!!!!.”

Meanwhile on work front, Aishwarya’s much-anticipated magnum opus, 'PS-1', the first part of a two-part multilingual film based on Kalki’s classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' is all set to hit the big screen this year.

The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

The story is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola Empire when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor.

It is an adventure story featuring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, amongst others in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on the big screens on September 30, 2022.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:54 AM IST