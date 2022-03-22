FIRST LOOK of Rajkummar Rao from Raj and DK's Netflix series 'Guns and Gulaabs' out

Rajkummar Rao is easily one of the most versatile and unstoppable performers of the country. And the actor is on a roll. After the phenomenal success of 'Badhaai Do', Netflix unveiled Rajkummar Rao’s first look in their first ever series collaboration with 'Guns and Gulaabs' directed by Raj and DK.

His new 'Guns and Gulaabs' look broke the internet and for a good reason. It’s going to be a treat for his fans to see him in this 90s avatar. The shape-shifting actor is dawning a classic 90s look. Something we have never seen him before in. But then again, the man is a chameleon, with every role he takes up, he transforms into something completely new.

'Guns and Gulaabs' being the second outing for Rajkummar Rao and the director duo Raj and DK, has gotten our hopes high as their last venture “STREE” was not only a smashing box office success but was also highly acclaimed. So obviously them coming together again for their first Netflix series has us all super excited.

Counted as a producer's most reliable actor, Rajkummar Rao also has Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', Netflix’s 'Monica O my Darling', Dharma Production’s 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and the Hindi remake of Telugu movie HIT: The First Case. 2022 is definitely the year of Raj.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:34 AM IST