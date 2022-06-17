FIRST LOOK! Janhvi Kapoor's 'GoodLuck Jerry' to release on July 29 on OTT

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on Friday dropped the first poster and the release date of her upcoming movie 'GoodLuck Jerry'.

"Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge?

#GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar," Janhvi wrote on Intagram with two pictures which show her holding a gun and hiding behind a table with lunchboxes.

The film has been shot in Punjab and helmed by Aanand L Rai.

The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

This is Rai's first collaboration with Kapoor, who was last seen in horror comedy 'Roohi'.

'GoodLuck Jerry' is backed by Colour Yellow Productions and LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment.