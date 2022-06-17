e-Paper Get App

FIRST LOOK! Janhvi Kapoor's 'GoodLuck Jerry' to release on July 29 on OTT

'GoodLuck Jerry' is directed by Aanand L Rai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on Friday dropped the first poster and the release date of her upcoming movie 'GoodLuck Jerry'.

"Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge?

#GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar," Janhvi wrote on Intagram with two pictures which show her holding a gun and hiding behind a table with lunchboxes.

The film has been shot in Punjab and helmed by Aanand L Rai.

The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

This is Rai's first collaboration with Kapoor, who was last seen in horror comedy 'Roohi'.

'GoodLuck Jerry' is backed by Colour Yellow Productions and LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and other celebs turn up the heat at an awards...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodFIRST LOOK! Janhvi Kapoor's 'GoodLuck Jerry' to release on July 29 on OTT

RECENT STORIES

Agnipath Scheme Protests: Latest Updates - Train services affected throughout country

Agnipath Scheme Protests: Latest Updates - Train services affected throughout country

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2022 latest updates: Results declared today, 96.94 pass percentage

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2022 latest updates: Results declared today, 96.94 pass percentage

Maharashtra SSC class 10 results 2022: Here's all you need to know

Maharashtra SSC class 10 results 2022: Here's all you need to know

Congress leaders to meet President Kovind over police manhandling of its MPs

Congress leaders to meet President Kovind over police manhandling of its MPs

Who is Abdul Makki? US-designated terrorist who is related to Hafiz Saeed

Who is Abdul Makki? US-designated terrorist who is related to Hafiz Saeed