Feroz Khan Death Anniversary: 'From Aadmi Aur Insaan' to 'Welcome', must-watch movies of the late actor

Actor Feroz Khan made his mark in the Hindi cinema with his sheer dedication and charming personality. He was one of the finest actors of his time. Feroz Khan was not only an actor but also an editor, director and film producer.

Feroz Khan was born on 25th September, 1939, in Bangalore. He was named Zulfiqar Ali Shah Khan, but the actor later changed his name. His father was from Afghanistan and mother from Iran.

After completing his education in Bangalore, he decided to enter showbiz. Feroz Khan made his Bollywood debut as a second lead in 'Didi', in 1960. After that, there was no turning back for him and he eventually featured in almost 60 films.

The legendary actor passed away on April 27, 2009, after battling lung cancer.

On Feroz Khan's 13th death anniversary, here are some of his best films:

Aadmi Aur Insaan

Aadmi Aur Insaan is a 1969 Hindi film, directed by Yash Chopra and produced by B.R. Chopra. The film was loved by the audience and Feroze Khan received a Filmfare Award for the film in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Dharmatma

Dharmatma is a thriller movie which released in 1975. It is the first Bollywood film to be shot in Afghanistan. Feroz played the lead role in the film. It was produced and directed by the actor himself.

Apradh

It is an action-thriller and romance film. It was Feroz Khan's debut as a producer and a director. It was a successful film with amazing sound tracks.

Upaasna

The film released in 1971. It also featured his brother Sanjay Khan. The film had melodious songs with heart touching lyrics.

Quarbani

The action-thriller film 'Quarbani' was also bankrolled and directed by Feroz Khan. The 1980 film grabbed eyeballs for various reasons, especially for the song 'Aap jaisa Koi' sung by Pakistani pop star Nazia Hassan.

Welcome

Welcome is a romantic-comedy film in which Khan played the iconic role of godfather, don Ranvir Dhanraj Xaka ("RDX"). His dialogue 'Abhi Hum Zinda Hai' was loved by the audience.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 04:58 PM IST