'Feeling like hostage': Ankit Tiwari alleges harassment by five-star hotel staff in New Delhi

Bollywood playback singer Ankit Tiwari has alleged harassment and misbehaviour by the staff of a five-star in New Delhi.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ankit had recently checked in at Hotel Royal Plaza and was accompanied by his wife and daughter.

The singer took to Twitter to his ordeal. Sharing a video, Ankit said he is feeling like a 'hostage' with his family.

He called his experience 'pathetic' and also said that he was misbehaved by the hotel staff.

"HOTEL ROYAL PLAZA, NEW DELHI” Feeling like hostage with family…Pathetic experience.5 star hotel me na pani hai,food order kiye 4 ghante ho chuke hain…Outside food allowed nahi hai so no second option…Kuch bolo to staff bouncers ki dhamki de raha hai," Ankit tweeted.

“HOTEL ROYAL PLAZA, NEW DELHI” Feeling like hostage with family…Pathetic experience.5 star hotel me na pani hai,food order kiye 4 ghante ho chuke hain…Outside food allowed nahi hai so no second option…Kuch bolo to staff bouncers ki dhamki de raha hai. pic.twitter.com/ewsN0HaP1c — Ankit Tiwari (@officiallyAnkit) April 21, 2022

The report further stated that Ankit and his family were on their way from Haridwar and had plans to leave for Vrindavan. The singer added that the check-in procedure took 45 minutes after which they headed to the room allotted to them.

Ankit said they placed an order for food but were not served dinner or water for three hours. He then said that the room service staff began to ignore his repeated calls to enquire about his food order.

Ankit is best known for songs like 'Sunn Raha Hai', 'Galliyan', 'Mat Ja Re' and others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Pooja releases a new version of Hanuman Chalisa sung by Ankit Tiwari

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 04:00 PM IST