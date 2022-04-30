Fatima Sana Shaikh says 'Modern Love' is close to her heart as fans shower her with praise

Fatima Sana Shaikh has always proved the mettle of her phenomenal acting in every film. The actress has presented vibrant shades in her characters in all her movies and has always won the hearts of the audience. And yet again, with the trailer of the much-awaited anthology 'Modern Love', Fatima was seen in a whole new avatar that is receiving a great response from the audience.

While the actress explored the love genre in her last release 'Ajeeb Daastaans', now in 'Modern Love, Fatima has switched to a character that is way opposite to her last release in the same genre that is winning hearts all over.

The back-to-back trailers of her upcoming projects 'Modern Love' and 'Thar' are garnering love from the audience. While talking about the amazing responses, Fatima said, "The response that has been coming my way after the trailer release of both 'Modern Love' and 'Thar' is sweet and encouraging. My character in 'Modern Love' is something I have attempted for the very first time and this anthology is very close to my heart. Had a lot of fun shooting for both and can’t wait to see the response from the audience now".

Praising the actress on her spectacular performance in 'Modern Love', her Thar co-star Anil Kapoor commented “Love It” with lots of hearts and claps emojis attached to the message.

Meanwhile, the actress was seen excelling in her art of dialogue delivery that has established her character well in the trailer itself. It has also raised the anticipation for the audience to watch her presenting love in a different form.

Other than 'Modern Love' and 'Thar', Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen 'Sam Bahadur', alongside Vicky Kaushal.

