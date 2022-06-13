e-Paper Get App

Fatima Sana Shaikh preps to play Indira Gandhi in Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'

Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen in Taapsee Pannu's 'Dhak Dhak'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 02:26 PM IST
article-image

After receiving an amazing response for 'Modern Love Mumbai', Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to focus on her upcoming movie 'Sam Bahadur'. The actress will be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi in 'Sam Bahadur'.

Fatima shared her excitement about the movie recently, and stated that it is very special to her as she is getting to work with Meghna Gulzar.

"I got excited about the film only because of Meghna Gulzar," she gushed.

Fatima shared that Meghna is good at her craft and that she has learnt a lot from the meetings she has had with the ace director -- right from filmmaking to understanding the various aspects of the film.

Fatima also revealed how deeply she is studying Indira Gandhi by watching all her interviews and reading about her.

She further added that though all the prep won't be shown on screen, it is really interesting to learn about eminent figures who have changed history.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Sam Bahadur', Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen in Taapsee Pannu's 'Dhak Dhak'.

