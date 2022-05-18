Fatima Sana Shaikh overwhelmed with audience response to 'Modern Love Mumbai'

Fatima Sana Shaikh is overwhelmed with the love and appreciation she has been receiving from the audience for her recent release, 'Raat Rani' from the anthology, 'Modern Love Mumbai'. The actress is garnering immense love from the masses for her performance.

Fatima in 'Raat Rani' played the character of an open-hearted, flamboyant girl Laali, who was heartbroken because of her partner's betrayal but then emerged as a self-loving girl. The actress very subtly portrayed every emotion at its peak for which she is collecting all the praises and appreciation from the audience and the critics.

She is very overwhelmed with the response she is receiving and while sharing her enjoyment, she said, "I am very happy to see that the audience is connecting with the character and its even more special because now people are reaching out to me and sharing their stories and telling that Laali has inspired them to cross the flyover and there is nothing more beautiful than a film that connects people and inspires people and I am just humbled by everybody's love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, other than 'Modern Love Mumbai', Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently gearing up for the release 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal and 'Dhak Dhak', with Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:12 PM IST