'Fatima fell out of the jeep while it was in motion': 'Thar' director Raj Singh Chaudhary recalls tough shoot

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar starring Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Satish Kaushik is set to premiere on 6th May, only on Netflix

The trailer of Netflix's upcoming thriller 'Thar' gave audiences a sneak peek into the story set in the arid and rugged desert. Other than having the father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor on screen, this film also focuses on the desert as a character.

The director Raj Singh Chaudhary is the man behind the film and the one responsible for exploring a genre audiences haven't seen too much of in Indian cinema.

While speaking about the shoot locations the director Raj Singh Chaudhary shared, "It was a tough shoot in terms of terrain. The major difficulties were to shoot at some places especially carrying the equipment to set up a shot. One such location was one that I found which was an 800-year-old structure and it was beautiful and in the middle of nowhere on top of the mountain, I knew I had to shoot there but then the production told me that logistically it was impossible to shoot there. I convinced them, and the production was amazing that they created a road for an easy commute,"he adds.

The cast have put their blood, sweat and tears into the film, the director adds, "Satish sir climbed mountains and Anil sir was riding a bike on terrains which are very very tough to ride on in a Yezdi bike. Plus there was one shot where Fatima just fell out of the jeep while it was in motion and we all got scared but she just brushed herself up and got into the jeep".

The film is releasing on May 6 on Netflix.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 09:30 AM IST