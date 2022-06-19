'I owe my life to him': On Father's Day 2022, Karan Deol talks about his bond with dad Sunny Deol

Pic: Instagram/imkarandeol

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Karan Deol, who is extremely close to his dad, actor Sunny Deol, opens up about their bond and the lessons he learned from him.

As Sunny is busy shooting in Manali, Karan wished they spent the day together. However, he says they’re always connected, and the actor takes out time to video call Karan and have a chat. “Whenever he ends the call, he always says he loves me. So we have that bond. He’s given me everything that I’ve asked for. Without him, I’m nothing, and I owe my life to him. I am who I am because of him. He is my role model and idol who pushes me to do better things and be a stronger person,” Karan gushes.

Karan says that the most valuable life lessons he’s learned from his father are never giving up and always seeing the positives in life. He elaborates, “He has never given up and even at this age, he’s working, and the amount of work and effort he’s putting in is remarkable and inspiring. Also, he never falls apart, no matter what is going on in his life. He always keeps a straight face and is like a pillar. I haven’t seen a man like him ever, and I aspire to be like him.”

Karan has gained immense wisdom from Sunny. “He has taught me that one can never have everything, but we should always look at the good things in life. Wake up in the morning and just be grateful for your loving family as well as what you have around you. He keeps on telling me to work on myself, and nothing will be impossible,” he shares.

Karan recalls a treasured childhood memory. “When I was born, he wanted to get a specific car to pick me up from the hospital. So we have this 911 which is at my nani’s house in the UK. So dad got it at that time, and the car is as old as I am (laughs). We still have it,” he says.

Karan reveals what advice Sunny gave him when he decided to take up acting as a profession. “He said he’ll support me but also told me that it is a very emotionally and mentally challenging line of work. He said that it’s not a rosy world out there and that I’ll have to be strong to face that. So he has given the most honest advice to me,” he shares.

Karan and Sunny will be seen together in Apne 2. We ask him if he’s nervous about sharing screen space with his father. “The ice was broken when we did Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Now we’ve become more comfortable, and I’m excited to be working with him. It is a blessing, and obviously, there’s going to be nervousness. But one thing I know is that the emotions will be real. I think the first day of shooting will be very emotional and memorable that’s because we are an emotional family. In life, nothing is guaranteed, but to get this opportunity to work with him, my dada (Dharmendra) and chacha (Bobby Deol) is going to be a memory for life,” Karan concludes.