Father's Day 2022: Priyanka Chopra gifts matching sneakers to Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

From growing up holding onto our father's shoulders to turning into best friends over the years, the bond we share with our fathers is one beyond words and expressions. The teacher, the mentor, the biggest motivator - all of these define the role a father plays in each of our lives.

Father's Day is that day of the year when we get an opportunity to celebrate the special bond we share with our fathers, expressing our un-said love over time.

Bollywood celebrities are often seen showering love, wishes, and good thoughts for their fathers on the occasion every year. This year again special wishes and messages made their way to a lot of celebrities' social media accounts.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who misses her dad on this day, recently took to Instagram and wished her husband Nick Jonas with an unseen picture featuring daughter Malti Marie.

The former Miss World, gifted the daddy-daughter duo matching pair of sneakers, Malti Marie’s read MM on hers while Nick’s stated MM’s Dad.

She captioned it as, “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more.”

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their child Malti Marie through surrogacy earlier this year.

Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed romantic drama 'It's All Coming Back to Me'. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.

