Farhan Akhtar elated as football team Manchester City hails 'KGF'

'KGF: Chapter 2', which is currently being hailed by the world, is adding numbers to the box office and more fans to its fandom. Every day is a new day for the KGF franchise and as of today, a global football team went gaga over the success of the film.

The official social media handle of Manchester City, posted a poster with pictures of three of their finest 'KGF' players: Kevin, Gundo, and Foden with the name of the film written on it.

Acknowledging the craze of the latest release, Farhan Akhtar who owns Excel production, which is KGF’s distributor in the north belt, uploaded a story saying “ ’When your team and film find each other”.

The film is considered to be a marvel wonder of its kind and has taken over the world with its fever.

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

The film is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Gully Boy’ to name a few.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 05:01 PM IST