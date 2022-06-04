Farhan Akhtar dons the writer's hat once again after 'Toofan'

Farhan Akhtar has dipped his pen in the gall and is all set to chalk down an amazing script for his to-be-announced film.

After a long hiatus of over a decade, Farhan is ready to jot down a legible script for his audience. The last time when he swirled his pen was for 'Toofan' and it has been a year since the actor donned the writer's cap and the audience cannot be more excited about it.

Farhan is one of the most successful writers in the industry, and he has also written major hits like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Don', 'Don 2', and 'Rock On' among many others.

Ritesh Sindhwani, who is a co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan, took to his social media to share a snap from the latter's study room where the actor is seen to be in his writer mode.

Taking to his caption, the filmmaker writes, “100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on…”

Meanwhile, Farhan will reportedly be a part of the Marvel family with ‘Ms Marvel’. While details of his role in the series are under wraps at the moment, it is said that the star will be making guest-appearances on the show that promise to be just as impactful.

Besides, Farhan will also be helming 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.