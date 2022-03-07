Fardeen Khan Birthday Special: Photos that prove he is a doting dad to his adorable kids

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan is all set to ring in his 48th birthday on Tuesday.

Born on March 8, 1974, Fardeen is the son of yesteryear actor Feroz Khan. He is the nephew of actors Sanjay Khan and Akbar Khan, and the cousin of Suzanne Khan and actor Zayed Khan.

Fardeen Khan marked his Bollywood debut in 1998 with the film 'Prem Aggan'. The film won him the Filmfare Best Debut Award.

In the years that followed, he went on to try his hands at various genres with films like the thriller 'Jungle', the crime comedy 'Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega' (2001), the family drama 'Om Jai Jagadish' (2002), the supernatural horror 'Bhoot' (2003), the romance 'Janasheen' (2003), and the comedies 'No Entry' (2005), 'Heyy Babyy' (2007), 'Life Partner' (2009), and 'All the Best: Fun Begins' (2009).

His romantic thriller 'Fida', which release in the year 2004, earned him widespread recognition.

In 2010, Fardeen starred in the romcom 'Dulha Mil Gaya', which had a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Post the film, Fardeen took a break from showbiz to focus on his family.

After a hiatus of 12 years, Fardeen is now all set to make a comeback with the film 'Visfot', co-starring Riteish Deshmukh.

'Visfot' is the official remake of 2012 Venezuelan film 'Rock, Paper, Scissors'. The thriller thrives on the collision between Mumbai's stark contrasts - the 'chawls' of Dongri and the high-rises.

On the personal front, Fardeen is married to Natasha Madhvani, the daughter of legendary actress Mumtaz. The couple has two children -- a daughter, Diani, and a son, Azarius.

Here's a look at some pictures and videos which prove that Fardeen is a doting father to his adorable kids:

