Fan tries to enter Shilpa Shetty's car for a photo - here's what happened next

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently stepped out with her daughter Samisha in the city, but she was met with a rather shocking experience.

In a video which is now going viral, Shilpa can be seen walking towards her car with her two-year-old after attending the birthday bash of Smriti Khanna's daughter Anayaka. She even smiled at the paparazzi and her fans waiting outside to get one glimpse of the actress before she sat in her car.

However, at that moment, a fan ventured too close to Shilpa and Samisha for a photo, and he almost entered their car for it, which left the actress shocked.

Taken aback by the fan's behaviour, Shilpa asked, "What are you doing?" before quickly shutting the car door and driving off with her daughter on her lap.

Samisha kept waiving at the shutterbugs oblivious to the commotion around her, and even chirped a sweet 'bye bye' before leaving with her mommy dearest.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa can be currently seen as a judge on 'India's Got Talent'.

She recently made her Bollywood comeback with 'Hungama 2' after 13 years. The film has Paresh Rawal and Shilpa playing the principal characters.

The actress will be next seen in the films 'Nikamma' and 'Sukhee'.

Shilpa has also been approached for several OTT shows but the actress wants to take her own sweet time before finalising a script for her OTT debut.

