Fan asks Kartik Aaryan for Rs 500 in exchange of praise - check out 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star's response

Kartik was recently seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan |

Riding high on the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', actor Kartik Aaryan never fails to impress fans with his witty response and down-to-earth attitude.

Recently, Kartik held an interactive session on Twitter and a funny tweet from the actor's side has his fans in splits! A fan tweeted that he had not received the payment of Rs 500 in exchange for 'compliments'.

Kartik, in a hilarious response, wrote, "Taareef bhi tune kaha ki".

Earlier the same fan has asked Kartik on Instagram to send him Rs 500 in exchange for praise and Kartik has responded by asking "Paytm karu ya google pay".

Kartik's response impressed many on the internet. Fans couldn't help but post funny reactions in response to the tweet.

Meanwhile, 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in India. The film that also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Produced by T-series and Cine 1 Studios, the film is a sequel to the 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

