‘Family entertainers have a special place in my heart’: Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is only looking to pick films ‘that unify people, making movies a community watching experience‘.

Regarded as the poster boy of content cinema in India, Ayushmann has a progressive body of work with films that became blockbuster family entertainers.

Ayushmann says, “﻿Some of the best times at the movies has been with my entire family. Family entertainers have a special place in my heart because they are inherently stories that appeal to the widest set of people. As an artiste, I want to speak to and entertain the maximum number of people through my brand of cinema and I like to pick subjects that unify people making movies a community watching experience.”

He adds, “There is no greater joy than seeing the entire theatre packed with people laughing, applauding and feeling every beat of a film that has been carefully written to evoke an emotion. My body of work is packed with such films and I’m happy that I have tried to entertain everyone with unique and fresh content that didn't have a reference point for audiences.”

Ayushmann will be seen next in films like Anubhav Sinha’s 'Anek', 'Doctor G' and Aanand L Rai produced 'Action Hero'. He says these films will contribute in bringing people back to the theatres with its thought provoking yet entertaining concepts.

He says, “My next slate of films will feature cinema that is looking to unite people, tell them thought provoking yet supremely entertaining stories that can hopefully appeal to the widest cross section of society. We want audiences to come back to the theatres and I want to contribute to that process.”

