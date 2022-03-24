'Everyone loves Deepika': Actress reacts to Abhishek Bachchan's comment in 'Dasvi' trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Apart from an amazing storyline, the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur's 'Dasvi' is also trending for one more reason and that is Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone.

For the unversed, the trailer of 'Dasvi' features a dialogue where Abhishek is asked to convert a sentence into a passive voice. The sentence is: "Ranveer loves Deepika," to which Abhishek hilariously replies, "Everybody loves Deepika." With everyone, Deepika also found the teaser and her reference humorous.

Reacting to it, she took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Thankyou team Dasvi for the love. Wishing you guys the best."

Advertisement

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, 'Dasvi', which is helmed by Tushar Jalota, will release on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:29 AM IST