'Even a quickie costs us a lot of calories': Tahira Kashyap spills the beans on her sex life with Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira had earlier revealed how the couple had sex in the washroom of an airplane.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates '125 years of togetherness' on wedding anniversary with Tahira |
Tahira Kashyap has often been in the news for her unabashedly honest nature. She often shares interesting anecdotes about herself and about husband Ayushmann Khurrana. This time, she has made a revelation about the couple's sex life.

During a conversation with Shilpa Shetty on her show 'Shape of You', Tahira stated that she is not ashamed of speaking about sex and intimacy. "It is what it is! It's sex and it is great and it's good," she said.

Shilpa then went on to ask her to rate sex as a workout, Tahira said, "Even a quickie, in our case, costs a lot of calories, so..."

The writer-filmmaker also opened up on going bald during her cancer treatment. She revealed that she got her head shaved while being alone at home and that she found herself extremely sexy when she looked in the mirror.

Earlier too, Tahira had given her followers a sneak peek into Ayushmann and her sex life. An excerpt from her book 'The 7 Sins of Being A Mother', she had mentioned how the couple had sex in the washroom of their airplane while returning from their Bangkok honeymoon.

"As our flight took off and we put on our seat belts, our hands brushed against each other. It was electrifying. Soon our hands had found a life of their own; they knew each other’s travel routes too well. We took off quite literally. The seat belt sign went off. We headed to the lavatory one after the other and soon became members of the legendary mile-high club," she wrote.

Tahira and Ayushmann tied the knot in 2008, after dating ever since their college days. The couple has two children -- a 10-year-old son, Virajveer, and a 7-year-old daughter, Varushka.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 03:50 PM IST